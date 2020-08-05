Programs, rallies held to observe Youme-i-Istehsal in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Programs, seminars, and rallies were held to mark Youme-e-Istehsal across Balochistan including the provincial capital, and expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people on Wednesday.

The biggest rally was taken out from Quetta Metropolitan Office under the supervision of Senator Manzoor Kakar along with Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa and accumulated at Balochistan Assembly after marching different routes.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of innocent Kashmiris facing cruelties by the Indian Army in the valley.

Another rally was carried out from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Office which was headed by Director General of PDMA Imran Zarkoon and marched to Balochistan Assembly to observe Youme-i-Istehsal for expressing Kashmiri people.

The rally was participated by a large number of people including PDMA staff, tribal leaders, and civil society members. The participants also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and strongly condemning revoking of Article 370 which was imposed by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.

Addressing the rally, DG, PDMA Imran, and Deputy Director Faisal Tariq Khan said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, and people of Balochistan are committed to standing with innocent Kashmiri people till their achievement of self-determination right.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) took out a rally in the supervision of BAP leader Mir Fayaz Zangi from his Zangi House Khatan to mark Kashmir Military Siege Day (Youme-i-Istehsal) and marched different routes of Khuzdar and culminated near Press Club.

A large number of BAP workers, leaders, tribal leaders and students participated the rally. The participants also raised slogans in support of Kashmiri people and Pakistan Army, despite participants were taking banners and placards inscribed with condemning atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir after repealing article 370 to change the status of Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, BAP Leader Mir Fayaz Zangi said India was violating human rights violations in the valley and was torturing unarmed Kashmiri people to suppress their freedom of voice which was foiled by the youth of Kashmiri in their struggling of self-determination.

He said Modi led government had deployed 90,000 troops in IIOJK for depriving their self-determination right and other basic facilities of lives that UN and International Organization should take immediate measures to resolve the cause of Kashmir according to the charter of UN resolution.

He also mentioned people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people on difficult times and Pakistan would support people of Kashmir at the International Level forum in the democratic system.

A rally was carried out in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr. Yasir Khan Bazi from his Office to celebrate Youme-i- Istehsal and walked main routes of the City and ended near Press club.

Hindu community, traders, political leaders, and other civil society members participated the rally to show their solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Demonstration rally also took out from Deputy Commissioner Pishin office which was led by Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari to mark Youme-i- Istehsal for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

A rally of motorcycles was also taken out in Gwadar to celebrate Youme-i- Istehsal in the supervision of Social leader Mir Arshad Kalmati and expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

Social society members and other people participated the rally of motorbikes and the rally marched various routes of Gwadar City and culminated near Press Club.

A rally was carried out from Commissioner Division Office in Ziarat which was led by Commissioner Division Syed Faisal Shah Agah and Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Mehrullah Badeni to mark Youme-i-Istehsal for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

A ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner Officer in Chaman to observe Youme-i-Istehsal. ADC Chaman Muhammad Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani attended the ceremony as Chief Guest, saying that Occupied Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and condemned barbarism of India in occupied Kashmiri after repealing the article 370.

According to reports reaching here, rallies and programs were held in respective districts of the province including Kharan, Nushki, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Kandawa and other districts in the supervision of different political parties and administrations to mark "Youme-i-Istehsal" and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.