Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the government was making progress in completing the 9th review program with International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the government was making progress in completing the 9th review program with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Talking to a private television channel, he said outsourcing airports and the Charter of Economy would be made to facilitate the people.

Austerity measures have already been taken to minimize expenditure and run the affairs of civil service in a befitting manner, he said.

Ishaq Dar said the government has increased the salaries of public employees to lower the financial burden on them and added that the government had also provided maximum relief to people by reducing the prices of petroleum products.

In reply to a question about judges' salaries, he said a twenty per cent increase would be made and in this regard, a summary has been forwarded to higher authorities for necessary approval.

To a question about international flights, he said an amendment is being made to civil aviation laws so that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) could fly to the United Kingdom by September this year. He said PIA flights had to face billions of rupees in losses due to the mismanagement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s regime.

Commenting on imports of Russian oil, he said Bulk Storage Facility Policy would be announced by Dr Musadiq Malik and the nation would have good news in that regard.

Dar said the incumbent government had to face challenges due to the sluggish policies of PTI. The government will complete the 9th review program with IMF soon, he assured. PTI had borrowed heavy loans during its four-year tenure due to which the whole nation had to bear high inflation, he added.

He stated that all necessary steps have been taken to achieve high growth in every sector of the country.