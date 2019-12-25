Progress can be achieved by following principles of Quaid: Sadiq Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the guiding principles of Quaid e Azam were a beacon of light for the people of Pakistan and they could achieve progress by following these principles

In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam, he said the nation could be put on the path of progress with the principles of unity, faith and discipline.

He said, "We have to forge unity in our ranks by keeping in sight the vision of Quaid e Azam. Societies progress by promoting national solidarity and unity."He said Quaid e Azam gave a separate identity to the Muslims, adding, "We can resolve our problems by showing unity and consensus."He said the importance of teachings of Quaid e Azam had increased in the present age.