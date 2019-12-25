UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress Can Be Achieved By Following Principles Of Quaid: Sadiq Sanjrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Progress can be achieved by following principles of Quaid: Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the guiding principles of Quaid e Azam were a beacon of light for the people of Pakistan and they could achieve progress by following these principles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the guiding principles of Quaid e Azam were a beacon of light for the people of Pakistan and they could achieve progress by following these principles.

In a message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam, he said the nation could be put on the path of progress with the principles of unity, faith and discipline.

He said, "We have to forge unity in our ranks by keeping in sight the vision of Quaid e Azam. Societies progress by promoting national solidarity and unity."He said Quaid e Azam gave a separate identity to the Muslims, adding, "We can resolve our problems by showing unity and consensus."He said the importance of teachings of Quaid e Azam had increased in the present age.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Quaid E Azam Progress Muslim Unity Foods Limited Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Dubai sports sector is witnessing momentum: Hamdan ..

10 minutes ago

Brexit Troubles to Persist After UK-EU Divorce in ..

9 seconds ago

Israel's Issachar Serving Drug Sentence in Russia ..

11 seconds ago

Mayor Karachi visits, lays wreaths at Mazar e Quai ..

12 seconds ago

NAB recovers Rs 153 bln in last 27 months, says ch ..

14 seconds ago

Dream of Independent Pakistan not possible without ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.