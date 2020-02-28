UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress In Afghan Peace Process Victory Of PM's Stance,exemplary Role Of Pakistan Armed Forces: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:07 PM

Progress in Afghan peace process victory of PM's stance,exemplary role of Pakistan Armed Forces: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that progress in Afghan peace process was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance and exemplary role of Pakistan Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that progress in Afghan peace process was victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance and exemplary role of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Welcoming the signing of agreement between Taliban and other parties on February 29, she said that Imran Khan has always supported dialogue.

In a tweet, she said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would represent Pakistan on the occasion.�Besides Amir of Qatar, foreign ministers of seven countries and representatives from over 50 countries would attend the ceremony,she said.

She said that Pakistan would continue its positive role for promotion of durable peace in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Firdous Ashiq Awan Qatar Progress February From Agreement

Recent Stories

Brazil to advance annual flu vaccination campaign

1 minute ago

Panel of presiding officers announced for 296th Se ..

1 minute ago

Lithuania confirms first case of coronavirus

1 minute ago

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.