Progress in agriculture to ensure prosperity of farmer, increase in exports: Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said the agriculture sector was the top priority of the government as its progress could ensure prosperity of the farmer and increase exports of the country.

Speaking at an event in connection with Salam Kissan Day, he said agriculture was a huge sector and collective efforts were needed to boost this sector.

"We have to remove lacunas in agricultural policy. We will become voice of the farmers and will protect their rights," he said.

The agriculture policy would be aimed at removing deprivation of the farmers, he added.

The speaker said if farmers would make progress it would ensure prosperity of Pakistan.

He said a special committee on agriculture had been constituted in the Parliament. The committee included representatives from all political parties, experts and researchers.

He underlined the need for increasing exports by implementing proper market mechanisms.

"Our effort is to increase exports to Central Asian states and gain access to African market," he added.

China's ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing underlined the need for providing more resources to the agriculture sector.

He said China was focusing on technology driven agriculture to add value to this sector.

Pakistan and China were increasing cooperation in the agricultural sector.

China would establish 10 agriculture research centres and a number of poverty alleviation centres in different parts of Pakistan, he informed.

He said China would explore avenues of cooperation in fisheries sector as well.

He said the next phase of establishing special industrial zones in Pakistan under CPEC would start from next year.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam thanked China for extending support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

He said agriculture was the backbone of the country.

He stressed the need for more research to make progress in this sector.

Pakistan needed to make more investments in agricultural research, education and technology to increase exports, he added.