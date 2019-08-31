UrduPoint.com
Progress In Education Imperative For Development: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:37 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said it was an undeniable fact that without making progress in the field of education, we can not achieve the goal of prosperity and development

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said it was an undeniable fact that without making progress in the field of education, we can not achieve the goal of prosperity and development.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest in annual prize distribution ceremony held here on Saturday, said a statement.

On this occasion Chairman District Council Salman Abdullah Murad, Mufti Nazeer Jan Naeemi and other notables were also present.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also distributed awards to the position holders students.

Students of the academy also presented national songs and tabeulos, highlighting the problems of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, Ghulam Murtaza said the Sindh government had done achievements in the field of education such as provision of free text books to the students, no admission, no enrollment and no examination fees from class 9th to XII classes in government educational institutions.

He said stipends were being paid to encourage girls to get education and to motivate their parents to send them to schools.

