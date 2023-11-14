Open Menu

Progress Of Ab Gaon Chamkenge Program Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Progress of Ab Gaon Chamkenge program reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The progress of the "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" programme was reviewed in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that the Local Government Department and other related institutions should work actively for the success of the programme.

Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed told the meeting that the first phase of this program was completed on October 31. Sanitation work was done in 734 villages of 85 rural union councils of the district.

He said that more than 172,000 cleaning activities were conducted during the first phase of the programme. The second phase of this program has been started on November 1, in which the rural areas of the district will be cleaned. Cleaning and sanitation work has started in the Union Councils.

He said that during the second phase of the "Ab Gaon Chamkega" program, more than 77,000 cleaning activities have been completed. A sanitation fee of Rs 64,000 has been collected from the residents and business persons of the area.

Related Topics

Business Khursheed Ahmed Bahawalpur Progress October November From Government

Recent Stories

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese y ..

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese yen in one year

46 seconds ago
 PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed K ..

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

13 minutes ago
 FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

34 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

3 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

3 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

3 hours ago
PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan