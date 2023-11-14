Progress of Ab Gaon Chamkenge program reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The progress of the "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" programme was reviewed in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that the Local Government Department and other related institutions should work actively for the success of the programme.

Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed told the meeting that the first phase of this program was completed on October 31. Sanitation work was done in 734 villages of 85 rural union councils of the district.

He said that more than 172,000 cleaning activities were conducted during the first phase of the programme. The second phase of this program has been started on November 1, in which the rural areas of the district will be cleaned. Cleaning and sanitation work has started in the Union Councils.

He said that during the second phase of the "Ab Gaon Chamkega" program, more than 77,000 cleaning activities have been completed. A sanitation fee of Rs 64,000 has been collected from the residents and business persons of the area.