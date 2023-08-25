Progress of Balochistan main priority of govt: PM

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday said progress of Balochistan was the main priority of his government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday said progress of Balochistan was the main priority of his government.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki here at the Chief Minister House.

The chief minister briefed the PM on the administrative affairs of the province.

The prime minister directed that a detailed briefing should be presented regarding the administrative affairs and development and infrastructure projects of Balochistan.

He said progress of Pakistan was not possible without progress of Balochistan. The province was not only rich in natural resources but its real strength was its capable human resources, he added.

Earlier on his arrival at the Chief Minister House, the prime minister was presented a guard of honour.