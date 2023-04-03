Progress of Balochistan top priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday here said progress of Balochistan was top priority of the government and it was taking measures for developing capable human resources in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday here said progress of Balochistan was top priority of the government and it was taking measures for developing capable human resources in the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party and Balochistan National Party.

They discussed in detail the ongoing development projects in Balochistan and steps for increasing trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen, Minister of State Hashim Notezai and members of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Zubaida Jalal, Ehsanullah Reki, Robina Arif and Prof Dr Shehnaz Baloch attended the meeting.