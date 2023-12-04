Progress of country linked with development of Balochistan: Ali Mardan

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday said that the progress of the country was linked with the development of Balochistan

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday said that the progress of the country was linked with the development of Balochistan.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and Water Desalination Plant in Gwadar, he said the construction of Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar will provide quality health facilities to local masses.

He said that they were determined to make Gwadar a city of international importance and provide standard facilities.

Ali Mardan said that the water desalination plant would provide 5MGD clean water to the residents of the city on daily basis, which would resolve the long-standing problem of the residents of Gwadar.

On this occasion, a desalination plant established with the assistance of the Chinese government was inaugurated to provide clean drinking water to the masses.

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Jiang Zaidong, federal ministers and senior officials of Pakistan and China were also present at the ceremony.

In his address, the chief minister said that full attention was being paid at all levels for the development of Balochistan and they were determined to take Gwadar on the track of development and prosperity.

The completion of various projects worth billions of dollars in Gwadar, especially in Balochistan will create employment opportunities for the local population and will accelerate economic activities in the region, he said.

He said that due to the broad vision of the leadership of Pakistan and China, CPEC had made significant progress, due to which there had been key achievements in the construction and development of Gwadar port.

He said CPEC is a major program from 2014 to 2030 that has the potential to be an economic game changer for the entire region. The valuable partnership between Pakistan and China will be developed on more sustainable lines, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki in his address, congratulated Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq on his successful visit to United Arab Emirates and said that the visit of the prime minister was a great economic success of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief minister presented sovenier to the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar.