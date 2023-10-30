Progress of development schemes of ADP 2023-24 reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the ongoing development schemes of the annual development program 24-2023.

The Deputy Commissioner said the ongoing development schemes should be completed on time. In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, Assistant Director Technical Muhammad Javed Sial, and Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center Dr. Ahsan Firdous were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the officers of the Buildings Departments should monitor the development schemes and all matters should be done transparently.

He said that any obstacles in completing development schemes should be removed. The Deputy Commissioner said there will be no compromise on the quality of development schemes.

Deputy Director of Development Faisal Shahzad briefed about the ongoing development schemes. He said that work is ongoing on 141 development projects across the district and funds of Rs 3 billion have been released for these

development schemes. He further informed that more than Rs 1.8 billion development funds have been used for these schemes.