Open Menu

Progress Of Development Schemes Of ADP 2023-24 Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Progress of development schemes of ADP 2023-24 reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the ongoing development schemes of the annual development program 24-2023.

The Deputy Commissioner said the ongoing development schemes should be completed on time. In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, Assistant Director Technical Muhammad Javed Sial, and Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center Dr. Ahsan Firdous were present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the officers of the Buildings Departments should monitor the development schemes and all matters should be done transparently.

He said that any obstacles in completing development schemes should be removed. The Deputy Commissioner said there will be no compromise on the quality of development schemes.

Deputy Director of Development Faisal Shahzad briefed about the ongoing development schemes. He said that work is ongoing on 141 development projects across the district and funds of Rs 3 billion have been released for these

development schemes. He further informed that more than Rs 1.8 billion development funds have been used for these schemes.

Related Topics

Progress All Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber organises trade missio ..

49 seconds ago
 Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity ..

Waha Capital appoints BHM Capital as its liquidity provider

31 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

2 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

19 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

19 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan