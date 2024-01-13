Progress of development schemes of South Punjab reviewed

Open Menu

Secretary of Communication and Works Department South Punjab Jawad Akram on Saturday presided over a meeting held in the committee room of his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Secretary of Communication and Works Department South Punjab Jawad Akram on Saturday presided over a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

Under the annual development programme, the ongoing and new development schemes were reviewed.

In the meeting, Additional Secretary Communication and Works Administration Ghulam Yasin, Additional Secretary Communication and Works Technical Rao Dilshad, Chief Engineer Buildings South Punjab Tariq Mulghani, Chief Engineer Highways South Punjab Najam Saeed, Section Officer Riaz Joiya and other related officers were also present.

Secretary of Communication and Works Department Jawad Akram reviewed the progress of the development schemes.

He directed the concerned officers that work should be completed on time. He said that the officers should visit the sites to inspect the development work and a weekly progress report should be submitted. He said that opinions should taken from stakeholders while preparing the new schemes and future needs should be taken into consideration.

The Secretary of Communication and Works said that the relevant officers of the departments should prepare the budget of their organization adequately. He said that a meeting should be held fortnightly to resolve disciplinary cases in the offices. He said that steps should be taken to provide relief to the pensioners by activating the Pension Welfare Cell.

