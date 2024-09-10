Progress of development schemes reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A meeting to review ongoing development projects under the annual development program was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik. Deputy Director Development Faisal Shehzad and other officers participated in the meeting.

It reviewed the progress of 63 ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur district, which have an estimated cost of Rs38.912 billion, as well as 30 new development projects. It was informed that Rs3.162 billion had been released for the current fiscal year, and so far Rs402 million have been utilized. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahamar Malik directed the relevant officers to ensure that the development projects are completed in accordance with high standards and within the stipulated time. He also emphasized that officers should enhance field monitoring effectively.