Open Menu

Progress Of Development Schemes Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Progress of development schemes reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A meeting to review ongoing development projects under the annual development program was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik. Deputy Director Development Faisal Shehzad and other officers participated in the meeting.

It reviewed the progress of 63 ongoing development projects in Bahawalpur district, which have an estimated cost of Rs38.912 billion, as well as 30 new development projects. It was informed that Rs3.162 billion had been released for the current fiscal year, and so far Rs402 million have been utilized. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahamar Malik directed the relevant officers to ensure that the development projects are completed in accordance with high standards and within the stipulated time. He also emphasized that officers should enhance field monitoring effectively.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Progress (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

3 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

3 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

17 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

17 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan