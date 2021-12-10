UrduPoint.com

Progress Of Five KTP Projects Remarkable: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:26 PM

Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday said significant and concrete progress was made on all federal government's five projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) during record time of 15 months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday said significant and concrete progress was made on all federal government's five projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) during record time of 15 months.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the trial operation of the Green Line Bus Service under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System at Naumaish Chowrangi here, he said significant progress was made on all the projects of KTP including Green Line BRT Project, K-IV Water project, cleaning of three nullahs, Karachi Circular Railways and Railway Freight Corridor.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the plaque to formally inaugurate trial operation of the Green Line BRT Project here.

Asad Umar said gathering that Green Line BRT Project was inaugurated and water supply to Karachi through the K-IV project would be started by 2023.

Speaking about cleaning of nullahs, he said over 50 percent work of Gujjar and Orangi nullahs had been completed while work on Mehmoodabad nullah was expected to be finalized in next 10 days.

Work would be started on Railway Freight Corridor besides on the Karachi Circular Railway project soon and most of elevated track would be developed for the KCR, he added.

He lauded the role of Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) and whole team associated with the Green Line BRT Project.

Asad Umer said public money would be spent on the public during the government of the Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaaf.

In his address, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan, SIDCL and entire team on inauguration of the trial operation of Green Line Bus Service.

He said the Premier had taken personal interest in Green Line BRT Project as had issued clear directives to entire team for ensuring transparency in the project.

Imran Ismail said if Sindh government also wanted to start transport facility in Karachi, they would welcome it as a competition.

He also called upon the Sindh Government to provide all necessary facilities to the people including health card.

Earlier, speaking on occasion, Member of the National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi expressed gratitude to the Imran Khan for inaugurating Green Line BRT Project, adding, this was one of the long standing demands of the people of Karachi.

A video documentary about the operations and facilities of the Green Line BRT Project was also played on projector for the gathering.

It was informed that the articulated hybrid buses would have a capacity of around 200 to 250 passengers equipped with the facilities from USB ports to wheelchairs.

A modern depot is built at Surjani town for the Green Line Bus Service and a control room with around 900 cameras has also been established for monitoring of the Green Line BRT Project and security of the passengers.

As many as 80 buses will extend services on a route of 22 kilometres from Surjani to the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth market under the Green Line BRT Project.

\932

