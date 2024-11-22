Progress of nation depends on role of public servants: Capt (R) Usman Gul

Director General, Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA)/NIPA/PARD Peshawar Capt (Retd) Usman Gul here on Friday said that progress and prosperity of the nation depends on the role of public servants

He said that professional trainings of public servants equip them with better skills and competencies to serve the nation.

He was addressing on the eve of graduation ceremony of the 41st Mid-Career Management Course - Domain Specific.

18 Officers from Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa graduated from the 04 -week domain specific training.

In addition, faculty member of the three training institutes and 84 probationary officers of 93rd Pre-Service PMS Course from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.

The Director General added that all the three training institutes viz, NIPA, PPSA and PARD Peshawar have been imparting quality trainings to the public servants to prepare them for the gigantic challenges of modern era.

He said that contents of the professional trainings are aligned with modern training tools and techniques and the training modules are constantly updated in the light of the feedback received from the trainee officers and professionals from the public and private sectors.

He urged the graduating officers to constantly focus on their skills and use ICT tools to ensure effective public service delivery.

He called upon them to take prudent decisions on the basis of reliable and authentic data because their decisions impact lives of millions of the people.

He also urged them to be impartial and sympathetic while dealing with the people.

He appreciated the untiring efforts of the faculty, staff and administration for successfully conducting the course.

Chief Instructor MCMC Domain Specific Abdul Sattar presented the course report on the occasion.

At the end, he congratulated the graduating officers and awarded course completion certificates.