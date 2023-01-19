Progress of ongoing de-worming campaign reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Samee-ue-Rehman Thursday convened a meeting to review the progress of 3rd round of the ongoing de- worming campaign.

The meeting was also attended by District education Officers, health officials and representatives of the Pakistan De worming Program.

The meeting was told that about 733,500 children were administered de-worming medicines and the set target has been achieved. It was told that 413328 grade 1 to 10 children of private and public sector schools and 320200 unregistered students children have been given deworming medicine.

Addressing the meeting, Sami-ur-Rehman said that local government representatives and village council secretaries would also be involved in the campaign to increase productivity.

He also distributed certificates among stakeholders.