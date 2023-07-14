Progress of ongoing development works at AMI reviewed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Governors (BoG) Ayum Medical Institution (AMI) Mushtaq Jadoon Friday reviewed the progress of various development projects and cleaning of drains prioritizing the upcoming monsoon season during his first visit to the hospital after assuming charge as chairman.

The visit aimed to assess the ongoing works and ensure the provision of top-quality healthcare services to the public.

Mushtaq Jadoon emphasized the urgent completion of the cleaning process for all hospital drains while understanding the potential impact of heavy rains, his instructions aimed to maintain a clean and functional drainage system within the hospital facility.

During his comprehensive visit, Chairman BOG Mushtaq Jadoon accompanied by the Hospital Director, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmedm meticulously examined the development works in different departments, including Emergency, CCU Ward, Transport Section, New Dentistry and IBPP's new building.

Mushtaq Jadoon reiterated the government's commitment to providing the best possible healthcare facilities for patients. He emphasized that all necessary steps are being taken to address public concerns and ensure high-quality treatment services. The purpose of the visit was not only to identify any existing issues but also to strategize practical solutions for their resolution.

Later he also chaired a meeting with the administrative authorities of AMI. The meeting provided an opportunity for detailed briefings on the ongoing development works in both the hospital and college. Chairman BOG Mushtaq Jadoon expressed keen interest in staying informed about the projects, ensuring their smooth execution.