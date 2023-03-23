Progress of ongoing digital census reviewed

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah on Thursday visited several areas to review the progress of 7th Digital House and Population Census.

Accompanied by the district coordinator of the digital census Aniyatullah Khan Niazi reviewed activities at Gul-e-Imam and circle Kundian areas and found that the headcount exercise in those areas was underway in a successful manner.

He also met with the team and directed them to contact the census support center in case of any problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he was of the opinion that people should prove as responsible citizens and cooperate with the teams by providing accurate data which played a key role in development plans.

Later, Amin Ullah also visited utility stores in the city to take stock of availability of subsidized edible items.

He directed the stores' managers to ensure that the entire process was being carried out in a transparent manner and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He also directed that price lists should be pasted on prominent places of the stores and that people should be facilitated by providing them items at notified prices, he added.