UrduPoint.com

Progress Of Ongoing Digital Census Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Progress of ongoing digital census reviewed

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah on Thursday visited several areas to review the progress of 7th Digital House and Population Census.

Accompanied by the district coordinator of the digital census Aniyatullah Khan Niazi reviewed activities at Gul-e-Imam and circle Kundian areas and found that the headcount exercise in those areas was underway in a successful manner.

He also met with the team and directed them to contact the census support center in case of any problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he was of the opinion that people should prove as responsible citizens and cooperate with the teams by providing accurate data which played a key role in development plans.

Later, Amin Ullah also visited utility stores in the city to take stock of availability of subsidized edible items.

He directed the stores' managers to ensure that the entire process was being carried out in a transparent manner and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He also directed that price lists should be pasted on prominent places of the stores and that people should be facilitated by providing them items at notified prices, he added.

Related Topics

Kundian Progress Price Circle Tank

Recent Stories

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

24 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

31 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

54 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

54 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

54 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.