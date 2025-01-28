Open Menu

Progress Of Programs Under PHCIP Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) A meeting of the District Coordination Committee of the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza.

He said that developmental schemes under the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project should be completed on time and to a high standard. It was reported in the meeting that the government of Punjab's program for better health, economic prosperity, and quality Primary education is successfully ongoing throughout the district.

He emphasized that accurate registration of pregnant women and mothers of young children should be ensured under the project, along with the timely provision of stipends.

He also urged the relevant officers of the District Education Authority to ensure the prompt renovation and functionality of the Early Childhood Care Education classrooms being established under the project.

Earlier, the District Focal Person for the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project briefed him on the Punjab Social Protection Authority's program, Aghosh. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Development, and relevant officers from the Departments of Health, Education, Local Government, and Community Development.

