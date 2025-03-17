Progress of PULSE project reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur visited Tehsil Khairpur Tamewali regarding revenue indicators and the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) Project.

On this occasion, he instructed officers to pay attention to improving revenue indicators, digitizing land records, and effectively managing government land. He said that the revenue staff should further improve their performance to achieve targets and ensure transparency in land records under the PULSE project. He stated that under this project, land records of urban and rural areas are being incorporated into a modern digital system.

The aim is to make land records transparent and accessible, accurately identify state land, and effectively manage it for use in development projects.

He directed all revenue officers, including the Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali, to ensure transparency in all matters and complete the ongoing work under the PULSE project within the stipulated time. He said that improving the revenue system is crucial for public welfare, and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.