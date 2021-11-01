Progress of RED campaign reviewed

KASUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal reviewed the reach every door (RED) campaign at a meeting held in his office here on Monday.

All officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Health officials briefed the DC about the 'RED' special campaign in the district.

The DC said that on the special direction of Punjab government, the RED campaign to vaccinate children above 12 years of old was in full swing which would continue till November 12.

For the convenience of people, he said special vaccination teams of health department were vaccinating to people by visiting door-to-door.

Fayyaz Ahmed requested the citizen to cooperate with the vaccination teams of health department and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.