UrduPoint.com

Progress Of RED Campaign Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Progress of RED campaign reviewed

KASUR, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal reviewed the reach every door (RED) campaign at a meeting held in his office here on Monday.

All officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Health officials briefed the DC about the 'RED' special campaign in the district.

The DC said that on the special direction of Punjab government, the RED campaign to vaccinate children above 12 years of old was in full swing which would continue till November 12.

For the convenience of people, he said special vaccination teams of health department were vaccinating to people by visiting door-to-door.

Fayyaz Ahmed requested the citizen to cooperate with the vaccination teams of health department and get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fayyaz Ahmed November

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

7 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

18 minutes ago
 Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Tal ..

Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Taliban on Work in Afghanistan - ..

5 minutes ago
 US Persuading India to Provide Territory for Penta ..

US Persuading India to Provide Territory for Pentagon's Military Capabilities - ..

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts to Depl ..

Lavrov Believes US Will Not Cease Attempts to Deploy Military Bases in Central A ..

5 minutes ago
 China's Xi to Address Glasgow Climate Conference i ..

China's Xi to Address Glasgow Climate Conference in Writing - UN

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.