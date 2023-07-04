Progress of Roads Rehabilitation Program reviewed in meeting

The District Monitoring Committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Tuesday to review the progress of the Roads Rehabilitation Program 2022-23

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The District Monitoring Committee met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office on Tuesday to review the progress of the Roads Rehabilitation Program 2022-23.

Deputy Director of Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ahmad Salim, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

He said that the relevant officers should go to the site and monitor the development schemes.

The Deputy Director of Development said that under the Road Rehabilitation Program 2022-23, development funds of Rs 400 million have been released for the construction of the 35 km long road from Mari Qasim Shah to Dera Bukha (Northern bypass).

More than Rs 432 million were provided for the construction of the 5 km long road from N5 Ahmedpur East Road to Old Bypass. Funds of more than Rs 981 million were released for the maintenance of the 21 km long road from Qaimpur to Head islam Tehsil Hashilpur.