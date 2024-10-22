Progress Of Wheat Cultivation Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Wheat Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue said that timely sowing is essential for achieving better wheat production and that all resources should be utilized for the better cultivation of wheat. He emphasized that officers should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to farmers at their doorsteps.
Officials from the Agriculture Extension Department, relevant department officers, representatives from fertilizer and seed companies, and progressive farmers were present at the meeting.
Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafique briefed that a target has been set to cultivate wheat on 748,000 acres across the district. Wheat should be sown by November 20 to achieve better yields. He advised that certified seed of recommended varieties by the government should be planted and balanced fertilizers should be used, along with ongoing farmer training for better production. In this regard, 23 teams are active in the field. He further mentioned that laser land leveling should be implemented for better irrigation. The meeting also noted that agricultural conventions will be held at the tehsil level to ensure better production.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sale, use of vapes, hookah etc banned in district1 minute ago
-
Minister reviews progress on development projects1 minute ago
-
PESSI honours 15 highest contributors of 2023-241 minute ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques in KUST2 minutes ago
-
'PTI isolates itself by opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment'2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public complaints2 minutes ago
-
WASA takes tangible steps against dengue2 minutes ago
-
990 cardiac surgeries performed in 2024 at Cardiology Institute2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi participates in International Expo 2024 in Istanbul2 minutes ago
-
KP Information Commission acknowledges RTI advocates with awards12 minutes ago
-
6 kids beggars taken into protective custody12 minutes ago
-
Mardan Board wins gold, two silver medals in National Girls Sports Carnival-202412 minutes ago