Progress of wheat cultivation reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Wheat Campaign Monitoring Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue said that timely sowing is essential for achieving better wheat production and that all resources should be utilized for the better cultivation of wheat. He emphasized that officers should ensure the provision of all possible facilities to farmers at their doorsteps.

Officials from the Agriculture Extension Department, relevant department officers, representatives from fertilizer and seed companies, and progressive farmers were present at the meeting.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Extension) Hafiz Muhammad Shafique briefed that a target has been set to cultivate wheat on 748,000 acres across the district. Wheat should be sown by November 20 to achieve better yields. He advised that certified seed of recommended varieties by the government should be planted and balanced fertilizers should be used, along with ongoing farmer training for better production. In this regard, 23 teams are active in the field. He further mentioned that laser land leveling should be implemented for better irrigation. The meeting also noted that agricultural conventions will be held at the tehsil level to ensure better production.