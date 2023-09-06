Progress on AIP, ADP schemes reviewed in South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning, South Waziristan Lower, Kashmir Khan, has directed the authorities concerned to ensure the timely completion of development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress of development schemes here at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of line departments and officials of the district administration.

The meeting reviewed progress on the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), Annual Development Programme (ADP), and MSD projects, beautification, and various master plan schemes.

The meeting assessed the pace of progress in all those schemes and directed the officials concerned to use quality material in the schemes.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said transparency should be ensured and no compromise would be made on the quality of development schemes in the district.