UrduPoint.com

Progress On All Mother & Child Hospitals Being Closely Monitored: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Progress on all mother & child hospitals being closely monitored: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that the progress on all Mother and Child Hospitals was being closely monitored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that the progress on all Mother and Child Hospitals was being closely monitored.

She was chairing a meeting held to review the progress on up-gradation of DHQ Mianwali, establishment of 200-bedded mother and child facility in Mianwali and Mother and Child Block at Dera Ghazi Khan, at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here.

The minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Health department would provide best services to people at their doorstep.

She said the PTI government was simultaneously developing 23 hospitals across Punjab first time in the history.

She informed that seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being set up in the province and all mother and child hospitals would be empaneled in Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards.

She said the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab wanted to give top quality health facilities to mothers and children. The minister said that all necessary health services would be provided in these mother and child hospitals.

Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Chief Architect C&W, Principal DG Khan Medical College and senior officials attended the meeting while the implementing officials shared progress on these projects.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Mianwali All Government Best Top Yasmin Rashid Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Ahsan Saleem meets German ambassador

Ahsan Saleem meets German ambassador

1 minute ago
 AJK IT Minister calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

AJK IT Minister calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Khyber Mail, Awam Express to stop at Gujranwala Ca ..

Khyber Mail, Awam Express to stop at Gujranwala Cantt

1 minute ago
 Foreign Priest Turns Small Skete in Mexico City In ..

Foreign Priest Turns Small Skete in Mexico City Into Respected Russian Orthodox ..

1 minute ago
 Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

23 minutes ago
 Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Min ..

Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Minister

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>