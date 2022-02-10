Progress on all mother & child hospitals being closely monitored: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that the progress on all Mother and Child Hospitals was being closely monitored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that the progress on all Mother and Child Hospitals was being closely monitored.

She was chairing a meeting held to review the progress on up-gradation of DHQ Mianwali, establishment of 200-bedded mother and child facility in Mianwali and Mother and Child Block at Dera Ghazi Khan, at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here.

The minister said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Health department would provide best services to people at their doorstep.

She said the PTI government was simultaneously developing 23 hospitals across Punjab first time in the history.

She informed that seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals were being set up in the province and all mother and child hospitals would be empaneled in Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards.

She said the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab wanted to give top quality health facilities to mothers and children. The minister said that all necessary health services would be provided in these mother and child hospitals.

Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Chief Architect C&W, Principal DG Khan Medical College and senior officials attended the meeting while the implementing officials shared progress on these projects.