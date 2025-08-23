Open Menu

Progress On Asaan Karobar Programs Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 01:40 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Senior Programme Manager of the Urban Unit,Safdan Gohar on Saturday visited Gujrat and attended a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office regarding the Asaan Karobar Card (AKC) and Asaan Karobar Finance (AKF) programs.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain was briefed on the progress of the initiatives. District-wise reports and details of the Urban Unit’s physical verification process were presented.

The meeting also reviewed pending and completed cases under the programs.

