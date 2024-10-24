Progress On Chashma Lift Canal Project Continues: Governor
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that the Chashma Lift Canal project is moving closer to completion, with the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issuing tenders for its first two phases.
In a statement issued here, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced that the project will be inaugurated this year, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the residents of Dera Ismail Khan.
WAPDA’s North Project Manager has requested pre-qualification tenders for the initial two phases of the canal.
The tenders for the first phase will be opened on November 22, followed by the second phase on November 25.
WAPDA plans to complete the canal in six sections.
Similarly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, emphasized that the party believes in taking practical steps rather than making empty promises.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the Federal Minister and Chairman of WAPDA for their support.
He acknowledged the significant role played by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi in turning this vision into reality.
