Progress On Clean Punjab Initiative In Sargodha Reviewed

Published February 20, 2025 | 06:43 PM

Secretary Local Government Punjab Rao Shakeel Ahmed chaired a meeting at the commissioner's office on Thursday to review the progress on the Sargodha Waste Management Company (SWMC) under the 'Clean Punjab' initiative

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Local Government Asif Iqbal Malik, Director SWMC Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, SWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Shahid Imran, contractors, and other officials. The deputy commissioners and officials from Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar participated via video-link.

The secretary reviewed the availability of human resources, machinery, and challenges faced by SWMC contractors in each tehsil of the four districts. Rao Shakeel emphasised the government's commitment to making 'Clean Punjab' a unique programme not only in the country but in the entire region.

He directed the CEO and district officers to conduct regular field visits and instructed CEOs to ensure the establishment of waste enclosures in villages.

The LG secretary stated that the Punjab government provided all necessary resources and urged company officials to play their role in transforming Sargodha division into modern cities.

SWMC CEO Rana Shahid Imran briefed the secretary about various measures taken to improve the sanitation system in Sargodha division, including waste collection, waste management, vehicle tracking, and modern monitoring systems. He assured that all workers are working diligently to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment. He added that under the 'Clean Punjab' programme, the SWMC team was continuously working to further improve the cleaning process and would succeed in making Sargodha a zero-waste division, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

