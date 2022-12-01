Progress on computerization of land record reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Mr. Nasrullah Khan visited Service Delivery Center and inspected the standard of the facilities provided for public.

The DC directed the officials concerned to make every possible effort for facilitating masses and in this regard, he added, no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that computerization of land record was going ahead at a fast pace in the district and it would help provide correct and prompt services to people.

He said that the district administration was committed to extending better services to public and officials of the government departments should show no negligence for provision of best services to people for which they were paid from the public exchequer.

He was of the opinion that said measures were aimed at ensuring transparency in revenue department-related matters by computerization of land records.

In this regard, he said the computerization process of land record had been launched and after its completion, people would be able to easily and promptly get services form service delivery centers regarding sale and purchase, mutation of land, property deeds and other revenue matters.

He described the computerization of land records as a major success on the part of the district government which undertook the initiative in line with directives of the provincial government.