Progress on development scheme to traced through new PSDP automation system: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan on Tuesday said the public sector development program (PSDP) Automation System was launched for the first time in the history of the province through which each scheme would be traced through bar code.

He expressed these views while talking to Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr. Jahanzaib Khan who called on him at the Chief Minister's House the other day.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Zahid Saleem, Secretary Finance Khan Buledi, Information Secretary Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Issues related to various departments including agriculture, development of livestock sector, private investment, minerals, water and food security were discussed during the meeting, said a news release issued here.

Measures taken for socio-economic development, Sustainable Development Goals, Universal Health Card, PSDP Automation System and Citizen Budget 2021-22 were also argued in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Balochistan said, "The development plans are being prepared keeping in view the needs and problems of the people".

The Chief Minister said the incumbent government was committed to achieve its development goals, despite step was being taken to promote private investment in the province while two companies have been set up for the development of mining sector.

He said an agreement was signed with the Punjab government for master planning of Quetta city saying, digital policy has been introduced for the first time in the province.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan stressed that the budget information could be useful only if people understood it well. He said they had prepared Citizen Budget Book through which people could view important information of all sectors keeping the goal in front.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further develop partnerships and links between the federation and Balochistan on uplifting projects. In the meeting, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission stressed on the need to launch a development dialogue for the advancement of the country.

He said the focus should be on digital connectivity programs. The use of modern technology is essential for the development of livestock agriculture and water conservation, he said.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission also invited the Chief Minister of Balochistan to visit the Planning Commission. CM Jam Kamal accepted the invitational and committed to visit soon.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the Planning Department to visit the Planning Commission after every two months to review the progress on the ongoing Federal projects in the province.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also handed over the book of citizen budget 2021-22 to the deputy chairman planning commission.