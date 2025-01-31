Open Menu

Progress On Development Schemes In South Punjab Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Progress on development schemes in south Punjab reviewed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Local Government and Development South Punjab Sumaira Rabbani regarding the Annual Development Programme and the Chief Minister's District Sustainable Development Goals Program at South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur.

The meeting assessed the progress of ongoing development schemes under the development programs of the Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

The additional secretary instructed that the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program and the Chief Minister's Sustainable Development Goals Program be completed on time and to a high standard. She further emphasized that monitoring of the development schemes should be conducted on-site. Officials from the South Punjab Local Government Secretariat, executive engineers, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

Recent Stories

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

16 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

3 hours ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

5 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

6 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan