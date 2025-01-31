Progress on development schemes in south Punjab reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Local Government and Development South Punjab Sumaira Rabbani regarding the Annual Development Programme and the Chief Minister's District Sustainable Development Goals Program at South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur.

The meeting assessed the progress of ongoing development schemes under the development programs of the Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

The additional secretary instructed that the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program and the Chief Minister's Sustainable Development Goals Program be completed on time and to a high standard. She further emphasized that monitoring of the development schemes should be conducted on-site. Officials from the South Punjab Local Government Secretariat, executive engineers, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.