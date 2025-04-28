Open Menu

Progress On Development Schemes Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 11:54 PM

Progress on development schemes reviewed

The District Coordination Committee reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in the district, in a meeting with Engr Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, MNA in the chair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The District Coordination Committee reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in the district, in a meeting with Engr Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, MNA in the chair.

The chair was briefed on the CM's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme report, according to which, a total of 205 schemes have been allocated for the current fiscal year with an estimated cost of Rs 4.72 billion. It was briefed that 117 schemes have been completed, while work on 88 schemes is still underway.

Raja Qamar-ul-Islam expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed the concerned departments to ensure timely execution of pending projects. Officials assured that all schemes would be implemented efficiently, with priority given to resolving any obstacles.

Participating parliamentarians also raised issues related to ongoing development projects in their respective Constituencies, underlining the need for the early completion of public welfare initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema informed the meeting that the district administration was closely monitoring all the schemes for ensuring their timely completion.

Participants of the meeting included MPAs Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Raja Shehzad Ahmed, Shaukat Raja, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of the District Health Authority and education Authority, reps from Excise Office, and officers from relevant departments.

Recent Stories

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

1 minute ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

1 minute ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

2 minutes ago
 Progress on development schemes reviewed

Progress on development schemes reviewed

2 minutes ago
 Effective Polio surveillance continues

Effective Polio surveillance continues

1 minute ago
 All options available to defuse tension created by ..

All options available to defuse tension created by war mongering India: Minister ..

1 minute ago
NPC to host free medical camp on April 29

NPC to host free medical camp on April 29

1 minute ago
 Goods transporters call off protest following succ ..

Goods transporters call off protest following successful negotiations with Sindh ..

1 minute ago
 Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity In ..

Governor KP inaugurates Freedom Gate Prosperity Institute

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar condemns banni ..

28 minutes ago
 ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applica ..

ECP sets May 16 deadline for postal ballot applications in PP-52 by-elections

28 minutes ago
 Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine ..

Germany's next leader Merz vows defence of Ukraine and democracy

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan