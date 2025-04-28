Progress on development schemes reviewed

The District Coordination Committee reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in the district, in a meeting with Engr Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, MNA in the chair

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The District Coordination Committee reviewed the progress of ongoing development schemes in the district, in a meeting with Engr Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, MNA in the chair.

The chair was briefed on the CM's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme report, according to which, a total of 205 schemes have been allocated for the current fiscal year with an estimated cost of Rs 4.72 billion. It was briefed that 117 schemes have been completed, while work on 88 schemes is still underway.

Raja Qamar-ul-Islam expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed the concerned departments to ensure timely execution of pending projects. Officials assured that all schemes would be implemented efficiently, with priority given to resolving any obstacles.

Participating parliamentarians also raised issues related to ongoing development projects in their respective Constituencies, underlining the need for the early completion of public welfare initiatives.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema informed the meeting that the district administration was closely monitoring all the schemes for ensuring their timely completion.

Participants of the meeting included MPAs Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Raja Shehzad Ahmed, Shaukat Raja, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of the District Health Authority and education Authority, reps from Excise Office, and officers from relevant departments.