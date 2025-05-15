Progress on development schemes reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Sumaira Rabbani, a comprehensive meeting was held to assess the progress of the Annual Development Program and the Chief Minister’s District Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Program.

The meeting focused on ongoing projects across Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. It was reported that 523 schemes are active under the Chief Minister's District Sustainable Development Goals Program, along with 20 projects under the Annual Development Program in South Punjab.

She emphasized the importance of timely completion without compromising quality, instructing officers to closely monitor project implementation on-site.

Senior officials, including Deputy Secretary Khurshid Ahmed, Assistant Directors, Executive Engineers, and relevant staff, participated in the discussion to ensure the transparent and efficient execution of development initiatives.