Open Menu

Progress On Development Schemes Reviewed In Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Progress on development schemes reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary Local Government and Community Development South Punjab Sumaira Rabbani, a comprehensive meeting was held to assess the progress of the Annual Development Program and the Chief Minister’s District Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Program.

The meeting focused on ongoing projects across Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. It was reported that 523 schemes are active under the Chief Minister's District Sustainable Development Goals Program, along with 20 projects under the Annual Development Program in South Punjab.

She emphasized the importance of timely completion without compromising quality, instructing officers to closely monitor project implementation on-site.

Senior officials, including Deputy Secretary Khurshid Ahmed, Assistant Directors, Executive Engineers, and relevant staff, participated in the discussion to ensure the transparent and efficient execution of development initiatives.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025

9 hours ago
 ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

17 hours ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

17 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

17 hours ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

17 hours ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

17 hours ago
 Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

18 hours ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

18 hours ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

18 hours ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan