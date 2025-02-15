Open Menu

Progress On Flyover Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem has ordered completion of construction of the 47 Bridge Flyover within the stipulated time and also directed PHA authorities to immediately start its beautification.

He also ordered creation of greenbelts along the roads adjacent to the flyover, installation of one-size sheds and boards on the shops of both roads from Khayam Chowk to Qainchi Mor and from 49 Tail to 47 Bridge on the other side. He directed to remove all types of encroachments from both roads and also stressed the need to ensure proper parking measures on University Road.

He issued these directions in a review meeting of the ongoing work of the flyover.

The DC also ordered legal action against culprits, taking strict notice of stone crusher transporters’ protest against damage to property and blocking traffic. He said that a peaceful protest is the right of store crusher transporters but no concession will be made to those who create difficulties in the lives of citizens during the protest. The meeting was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir, AC Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, officers of Axis Highway, PHA, police and municipal corporation.

