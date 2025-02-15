Progress On Flyover Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem has ordered completion of construction of the 47 Bridge Flyover within the stipulated time and also directed PHA authorities to immediately start its beautification.
He also ordered creation of greenbelts along the roads adjacent to the flyover, installation of one-size sheds and boards on the shops of both roads from Khayam Chowk to Qainchi Mor and from 49 Tail to 47 Bridge on the other side. He directed to remove all types of encroachments from both roads and also stressed the need to ensure proper parking measures on University Road.
He issued these directions in a review meeting of the ongoing work of the flyover.
The DC also ordered legal action against culprits, taking strict notice of stone crusher transporters’ protest against damage to property and blocking traffic. He said that a peaceful protest is the right of store crusher transporters but no concession will be made to those who create difficulties in the lives of citizens during the protest. The meeting was attended by ADCG Umar Farooq, Secretary RTA Malik Muhammad Tahir, AC Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, officers of Axis Highway, PHA, police and municipal corporation.
Recent Stories
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug dealer falls to death during police raid5 minutes ago
-
Echocardiography launched at LGH5 minutes ago
-
Faiz Festival: 2nd day of celebration of poetry, art, culture5 minutes ago
-
Progress on flyover reviewed5 minutes ago
-
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture10 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker15 minutes ago
-
Renowned writer Dr. Siyal laid to rest15 minutes ago
-
Renowned writer Dr. Siyal Died laid to rest25 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Ramazan bazaar preparations35 minutes ago
-
24th consignment of relief goods dispatched for Gaza, Lebonan, Syria's war-affected people35 minutes ago
-
21 arrested for kite flying, one-wheeling35 minutes ago
-
156th death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib being observed35 minutes ago