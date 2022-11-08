Progress on Land Use and Building Control Authority reviewed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress regarding establishment of Land Use and Building Control Authority.

The meeting attended by the relevant officials held a detailed discussion on the procedures and resources for the establishment of the Land Use and Building Control Authority.

Additional Chief Secretary directed to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the establishment of the Authority.

Khyr Pakhtunkhwa government has established the authority to protect agriculture land and prevent haphazard housing schemes on them.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah, Secretary Law Masaud Ahmad and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Land Use Council will be headed by chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while additional chief secretary, senior member board of Revenue, concerned administrative secretaries and experts from private sector will be the members of council. Land use council is mandated to provide policy framework and is the highest forum of approval of land use, master plans, and spatial plans in the province. Further, council will keep oversight as well as monitor and implement the policies and strategies.