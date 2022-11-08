UrduPoint.com

Progress On Land Use And Building Control Authority Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Progress on Land Use and Building Control Authority reviewed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress regarding establishment of Land Use and Building Control Authority.

The meeting attended by the relevant officials held a detailed discussion on the procedures and resources for the establishment of the Land Use and Building Control Authority.

Additional Chief Secretary directed to further improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the establishment of the Authority.

Khyr Pakhtunkhwa government has established the authority to protect agriculture land and prevent haphazard housing schemes on them.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary Finance Ikram Ullah, Secretary Law Masaud Ahmad and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Land Use Council will be headed by chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while additional chief secretary, senior member board of Revenue, concerned administrative secretaries and experts from private sector will be the members of council. Land use council is mandated to provide policy framework and is the highest forum of approval of land use, master plans, and spatial plans in the province. Further, council will keep oversight as well as monitor and implement the policies and strategies.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Progress From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI play ..

Bismah will become Pakistan's most capped ODI player during matches against Irel ..

17 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social ..

Saboor Aly’s new video clip goes viral on social media

28 minutes ago
 Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

55 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

2 hours ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.