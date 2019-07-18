Progress on ML-1 project to be expedited: Khusro Bakhtyar

The incumbent government is committed to upgrade the railways infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The incumbent government is committed to upgrade the railways infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters.

The work on ML-1 project will be expedited, which will upgrade the speed and quality of the railway from Karachi to Havelian.

This was discussed during a meeting between Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here on Thursday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, secretary Railways and senior officials of both ministries were also present in the meeting.

Terming ML-1 a very important project, the Minister for Planning noted that the project had been approved by CDWP subject to certain conditions. The two sides discussed the progress and future way forward on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways said that measures were afoot to improve the railways system including providing facilities to passengers, upgrading locomotives, reducing losses and launching new trains.

Various projects pertaining to railways also came under discussion during the meeting.