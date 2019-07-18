UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Progress On ML-1 Project To Be Expedited: Khusro Bakhtyar

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Progress on ML-1 project to be expedited: Khusro Bakhtyar

The incumbent government is committed to upgrade the railways infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The incumbent government is committed to upgrade the railways infrastructure to improve its efficiency, freight services and provide quality traveling facilities to commuters.

The work on ML-1 project will be expedited, which will upgrade the speed and quality of the railway from Karachi to Havelian.

This was discussed during a meeting between Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here on Thursday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, secretary Railways and senior officials of both ministries were also present in the meeting.

Terming ML-1 a very important project, the Minister for Planning noted that the project had been approved by CDWP subject to certain conditions. The two sides discussed the progress and future way forward on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Railways said that measures were afoot to improve the railways system including providing facilities to passengers, upgrading locomotives, reducing losses and launching new trains.

Various projects pertaining to railways also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Rashid Progress Havelian From Government

Recent Stories

OCAS Goes Live to Process Intermediate Application ..

3 minutes ago

Xinjiang creates 350,000 jobs in H1

3 seconds ago

ICJ's verdict proves Indian exports terrorism : Pa ..

6 seconds ago

Asia Development Bank (ADB) urged to scale up lend ..

8 minutes ago

Int'l mobile IoT expo opens in east China

8 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Free Tank Truck Drivers North of Kab ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.