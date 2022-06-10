Progress on narcotics free Peshawar campaign reviewed

A high-level meeting to review progress on the 'narcotics free Peshawar' campaign was held here on Friday with Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A high-level meeting to review progress on the 'narcotics free Peshawar' campaign was held here on Friday with Divisional Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) districts Peshawar, Khyber and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, authorities of the departments concerned.

In a briefing, the participants were told that during the campaign of last two weeks 1183 drug addicts have been shifted to various rehabilitation centers so far. District Peshawar still has about 800 drug addicts.

The meeting was told that drug addicts shifted to rehabilitation centers were being provided food, medicines and other basic amenities.

District administration Peshawar, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Police, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET-NC) are playing an active role in shifting of drug addicts to rehabilitation centers.

The meeting decided to crack down on narcotics' smugglers and dealers and completely cut off the supply line of narcotics. In this connection, a committee comprising the Police, ANF and Excise Department was also constituted.

The meeting decided the completion of arrangements for the rehabilitation of 1500 more drug addicts and their treatment. Furthermore, the campaign was also extended to Tribal District Khyber.