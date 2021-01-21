UrduPoint.com
Progress On Peshawar Digital Complex Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:24 PM

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday attended the steering committee meeting of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) to discuss establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday attended the steering committee meeting of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) to discuss establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex.

The steering committee meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry.

The Peshawar Digital Complex is a joint venture between the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Technology board and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) The steering committee meeting reviewed the progress made so far for the establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex.

The Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) will provide 16 kanals of land for the establishment of Peshawar Digital Complex on which 20-storey building will be constructed.

Ziaullah Bangash in statement posted on official social media account said that Peshawar Digital Complex is a major project to make province a hub of IT sector.

