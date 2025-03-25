Open Menu

Progress On Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Progress on Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme reviewed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Secretary Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam Wazir here on Tuesday visited site of Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme and reviewed progress on the project.

He was accompanied by Director General Housing Authority, Imran Wazir and concerned officials. He also met with locals and inquired about their issues and problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a site office would be established at Peshawar Valley Project that would help addressing problems of people. He also issued directives to solve problems being confronted by area people.

He said that developing best residential schemes and providing people quality living lifestyle is among priority of government adding steps have been taken for availability of all the basic amenities of life in these residential schemes

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

2 hours ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

3 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

4 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

4 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

4 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

5 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

5 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

5 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan