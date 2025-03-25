Progress on Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme reviewed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Secretary Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Aslam Wazir here on Tuesday visited site of Peshawar Valley Housing Scheme and reviewed progress on the project.

He was accompanied by Director General Housing Authority, Imran Wazir and concerned officials. He also met with locals and inquired about their issues and problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that a site office would be established at Peshawar Valley Project that would help addressing problems of people. He also issued directives to solve problems being confronted by area people.

He said that developing best residential schemes and providing people quality living lifestyle is among priority of government adding steps have been taken for availability of all the basic amenities of life in these residential schemes