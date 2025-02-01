Progress on PET-Scan facility at Nishtar Hospital reviewed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan visited the under-construction PET-Scan installation bunker site at Nishtar Hospital and reviewed the progress of the project. He said providing modern healthcare facilities to citizens is a top priority of the Punjab government.

He stated that Nishtar Hospital would be the first healthcare facility in South Punjab to have a PET-Scan machine, significantly improving diagnostic services for serious diseases. The installation of PET-Scan and Cyclotron technology will enhance the hospital’s ability to detect cancer, heart diseases, brain disorders, and other medical conditions at an early stage.

A PET-Scan is an advanced imaging technique that provides detailed insights into organ function by using radioactive tracers.

It helps doctors identify abnormalities more accurately than traditional imaging methods. The Cyclotron will produce isotopes essential for PET-Scans, allowing better diagnosis and treatment planning. These isotopes can also be supplied to other hospitals, benefiting a larger population.

The commissioner informed that the bunker construction would be completed by 2026, after which the PET-Scan machine will be installed. He emphasized that this facility would reduce the need for patients to travel to other big cities for advanced medical tests, ensuring world-class healthcare services in South Punjab.