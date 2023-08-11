Open Menu

Progress On Protection Bund At Saggu Shimali Paharpur Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Progress on protection bund at Saggu Shimali Paharpur reviewed

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete construction work on the protection bund at Sagu Shimali within the stipulated time frame

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete construction work on the protection bund at Sagu Shimali within the stipulated time frame.

According to the district administration, he undertook the visit in light of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

During the visit, the AC inspected ongoing construction and repair work on the protection bund which was affected by the flow of water at Sindh River recently.

He met with elders and discussed various matters pertaining to the flood protection bund.

He assured that work would be expedited to ensure timely completion of the project.

He thoroughly reviewed the pace of work progress and directed the officials concerned to further speed up pace of work while using quality materials so that bund could be timely completed.

Related Topics

Sindh Flood Water Visit Progress Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

9 minutes ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

9 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; ..

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

9 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

31 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

11 minutes ago
52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

9 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

13 minutes ago
 Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanz ..

Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanzhou launched in Sydney

13 minutes ago
 China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

13 minutes ago
 China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruc ..

China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

11 minutes ago
 Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit ..

Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan