Progress on protection bund at Saggu Shimali Paharpur reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete construction work on the protection bund at Sagu Shimali within the stipulated time frame

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar on Friday directed the authorities concerned to complete construction work on the protection bund at Sagu Shimali within the stipulated time frame.

According to the district administration, he undertook the visit in light of the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

During the visit, the AC inspected ongoing construction and repair work on the protection bund which was affected by the flow of water at Sindh River recently.

He met with elders and discussed various matters pertaining to the flood protection bund.

He assured that work would be expedited to ensure timely completion of the project.

He thoroughly reviewed the pace of work progress and directed the officials concerned to further speed up pace of work while using quality materials so that bund could be timely completed.