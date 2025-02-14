Progress On PSPA Projects Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A meeting on the ongoing programmes of the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) was held under the chairmanship of PSPA Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo.
The meeting was attended by PSPA officials, including Deputy CEO Syed Asif Hussain Shah. During the meeting, the VC was briefed on the progress of various PSPA programmes.
She appreciated the performance of the "Nayi Zindagi" and "Masawaat" programmes, stating that despite limited resources, the initiatives have had a significant and lasting positive impact due to their effective strategies. However, she emphasised the need for a well-organised and integrated strategy to further enhance the effectiveness of key programs like "Humqadam" and "Bahimat Buzurg."
Jahan Ara directed the launch of a comprehensive awareness campaign to increase registrations under the "Humqadam" programme.
She stressed that although district committees have already been established across the province, necessary changes should be made to strengthen their structure. This would streamline the registration process, address payment-related issues faced by beneficiaries on an urgent basis, and ensure timely assistance to deserving individuals.
Acknowledging the efforts of the PSPA team, Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo stated that individual success is collective success, while any failure would be a shared setback. She urged the team to prioritise the "Bahimat Buzurg" and "Humqadam" programmes so that the maximum number of deserving individuals can benefit from these initiatives.
Recent Stories
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAF contingent lands back after successful participation in exercise Spears of Victory-20252 minutes ago
-
Progress on PSPA projects reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Inmate sports festival promotes peace and rehabilitation in Kohat Jail2 minutes ago
-
PM's climate aide stresses for public-private collaboration in green initiatives2 minutes ago
-
International Hockey League 2025 held under Prime Minister Youth Program2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman chairs meeting to address Islamabad’s water situation12 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly to meet on Feb 1712 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture dept employees offer Namaz-i-Istasqa12 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK welcomed Turkey’s unwavering support for Kashmiris’ rights12 minutes ago
-
DPR Railways deputation period extended12 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts 31 PTI leaders, workers in two May-9 riot cases12 minutes ago
-
Court grants post-arrest bail to 3 PTI workers in protest case12 minutes ago