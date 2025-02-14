Open Menu

Progress On PSPA Projects Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Progress on PSPA projects reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A meeting on the ongoing programmes of the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) was held under the chairmanship of PSPA Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo.

The meeting was attended by PSPA officials, including Deputy CEO Syed Asif Hussain Shah. During the meeting, the VC was briefed on the progress of various PSPA programmes.

She appreciated the performance of the "Nayi Zindagi" and "Masawaat" programmes, stating that despite limited resources, the initiatives have had a significant and lasting positive impact due to their effective strategies. However, she emphasised the need for a well-organised and integrated strategy to further enhance the effectiveness of key programs like "Humqadam" and "Bahimat Buzurg."

Jahan Ara directed the launch of a comprehensive awareness campaign to increase registrations under the "Humqadam" programme.

She stressed that although district committees have already been established across the province, necessary changes should be made to strengthen their structure. This would streamline the registration process, address payment-related issues faced by beneficiaries on an urgent basis, and ensure timely assistance to deserving individuals.

Acknowledging the efforts of the PSPA team, Jahan Ara Manzoor Wattoo stated that individual success is collective success, while any failure would be a shared setback. She urged the team to prioritise the "Bahimat Buzurg" and "Humqadam" programmes so that the maximum number of deserving individuals can benefit from these initiatives.

