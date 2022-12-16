Progress on public welfare-oriented measures reviewed at Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tariq Mahmood on Friday said that district administration was taking concrete measures to resolve problems of citizens at the earliest.

He expressed these views during his visit to Paharpur Tehsil along with Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar, where the ADC reviewed the pace of progress on various initiatives.

He visited a service delivery center and inspected the existing facilities for public.

The ADC directed the officials concerned to expedite work on various land record-related matters and urged them to deal with people politely.

He said officials of the government departments should show no negligence for provision of best services to people.

He also visited various Patwar Khanas at the Tehsil and checked land records and other relevant documents.

He met with citizens including students there who had come with applications for getting domicile certificates.

He directed the revenue officials to create convenience and easiness for people and address their genuine complaints at the earliest.

Later, Tariq Mahmood paid a visit to Almoiz Sugar Mills where he met with growers and listened to their problems.

He directed the management of the suger mill to address complaints of all the farmers in line with prescribed rules in the shortest possible time.

He also paid a visit to Primary and high schools in the area and inspected academic activities there.