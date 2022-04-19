UrduPoint.com

Progress On Water Governance Project Discussed At PCRWR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 03:29 PM

Progress on Water Governance Project discussed at PCRWR

A delegation from UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development office (FCDO) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Tuesday visited Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Islamabad to discuss the Water Governance Project (WRAP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :A delegation from UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development office (FCDO) and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Tuesday visited Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), Islamabad to discuss the Water Governance Project (WRAP).

Head Climate and Resilience Group, British High Commission, Islamabad, Ms. Pauline Seenan briefed the participants about the project objectives and focus areas of the project.

She discussed briefly about the three components of the project with a special focus on water accounting system at pilot scale in Islamabad and Punjab in line with Pakistan National Water Policy 2018 and early drought warning and crop insurance system (EDWCIS).

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCRWR, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf shared his experience and briefed the guests about the PCRWR and IWMI contribution towards the instrumentation of canals by installing telemetry system with the generous funding of USAID.

He shared the lesson learned in the flow measurements of main canals and conflicts resolution among the provinces of Pakistan under Water Apportionment Accord 1991.

He briefly discussed the DaaS (Data as a Service) concept and emphasized the need of building of trust among the provinces and involvement of stakeholders in water distribution.

He also described about the ongoing project of PCRWR with Capital Development Authority (CDA) in which PCRWR is accounting surface and groundwater balance in the ICT area.

UK Development Adviser Punjab, Ms. Sana Zia gave a brief about the pilot area of the WRAP and how they are going to implement the project in Punjab.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf thanked the participants for their visit to PCRWR and hoped such initiatives will help strengthen water governance system.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Punjab Water Drought Visit United Kingdom 2018 Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Talha calls his positive dope test result an unint ..

Talha calls his positive dope test result an unintentional mistake

6 minutes ago
 realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturou ..

Realme 9 Pro+ Opens for Pre-orders with a Rapturous Photo Exhibition

10 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to expedite campaign for 'respons ..

Efforts underway to expedite campaign for 'responsible tourism in GB': Aftab Ran ..

4 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of veteran ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of veteran journalist Athar Masood

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit Japan From Apr ..

New Zealand Prime Minister to Visit Japan From April 20-23 - Tokyo

6 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Booking Capacities of Yamal-Europe Pip ..

Gazprom Not Booking Capacities of Yamal-Europe Pipeline for Gas Transit Via Pola ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.