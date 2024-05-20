Progress On Water Supply Schemes Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 08:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) All water supply schemes being rehabilitated under Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) would be equipped with disinfection equipment to provide safe drinking water to the people of Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas districts keeping in view the health requirements.
This was informed in a meeting held here on Monday to review the progress of development work on these schemes.
The meeting chaired by Project Director Ghulam Asghar Kanasro was also attended by consultants of the World Bank including Shahid Sohail, Rehan Haider and Bilal Javed.
The meeting was informed that 17 water supply and four drainage schemes being rehabilitated under (SFERP) in these districts have been completed which would be handed over to public health department in a short while for its operations.
The work on remaining schemes is in progress which would be completed by the end of current year. The number of other schemes in these districts where work is in progress, both in water supply and drainage, total slightly more than one hundred.
During the briefing, it was informed that all schemes would be provided with solar systems mainly as a back up support to ensure uninterrupted supply of water. All pumping stations have been repaired and necessary equipment has been installed to ensure its proper functioning. Further more water reservoirs’ capacity has been enhanced to make these reservoirs serve for longer time to carter for future requirements.
The meeting was also attended by Aslam Leghari deputy project director and other technical officers.
