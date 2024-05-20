Open Menu

Progress On Water Supply Schemes Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 08:58 PM

Progress on Water supply schemes reviewed

All water supply schemes being rehabilitated under Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) would be equipped with disinfection equipment to provide safe drinking water to the people of Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas districts keeping in view the health requirements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) All water supply schemes being rehabilitated under Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) would be equipped with disinfection equipment to provide safe drinking water to the people of Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas districts keeping in view the health requirements.

This was informed in a meeting held here on Monday to review the progress of development work on these schemes.

The meeting chaired by Project Director Ghulam Asghar Kanasro was also attended by consultants of the World Bank including Shahid Sohail, Rehan Haider and Bilal Javed.

The meeting was informed that 17 water supply and four drainage schemes being rehabilitated under (SFERP) in these districts have been completed which would be handed over to public health department in a short while for its operations.

The work on remaining schemes is in progress which would be completed by the end of current year. The number of other schemes in these districts where work is in progress, both in water supply and drainage, total slightly more than one hundred.

During the briefing, it was informed that all schemes would be provided with solar systems mainly as a back up support to ensure uninterrupted supply of water. All pumping stations have been repaired and necessary equipment has been installed to ensure its proper functioning. Further more water reservoirs’ capacity has been enhanced to make these reservoirs serve for longer time to carter for future requirements.

The meeting was also attended by Aslam Leghari deputy project director and other technical officers.

Related Topics

Sindh World Bank Martyrs Shaheed Flood Water Progress Badin Sanghar All

Recent Stories

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

53 minutes ago
 Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fare ..

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

53 minutes ago
 PA passes resolution paying homage to President of ..

PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..

53 minutes ago
 Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022 ..

Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly

53 minutes ago
 Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest wa ..

Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'

53 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Kh ..

Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

53 minutes ago
IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections ..

IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately

53 minutes ago
 Goheer for strategic engagement across various com ..

Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..

1 hour ago
 FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivi ..

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

1 hour ago
 Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discuss ..

Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

1 hour ago
 KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan