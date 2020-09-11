Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the progress and prosperity of backward areas along with the welfare and betterment of their residents was the foremost priority of the present government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the progress and prosperity of backward areas along with the welfare and betterment of their residents was the foremost priority of the present government.

He said unfortunately, the promises made with Balochistan in the past could not be implemented, however, the allocation of maximum funds for Balochistan in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by the present government reflected his government's sincerity and commitment with the province.

The prime minister expressed the views during a meeting here with the members of the provincial cabinet of Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal were also present in the meeting.

The provincial ministers, who met the prime minister, were Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Minister for Irrigation Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Home Minister Ziaullah Langu, Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zmarak Khan, Minister for sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Minister for Social Welfare Mir Asadullah Baloch, Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhutani, Minister for food Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Minister for Communication and Works Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasni, Minister for Public Health Mir Muhammad Domar, Minister for Finance Zahoor Ahmad Bulaidi, Minister for board of Revenue Saleem Ahmad Khosa, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Umar Khan Jamali, Minister for Industries and Commerce Haji Muhammad Khan Usmankhel, Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar, Advisor on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Advisor on Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri, Advisor on Fisheries Haji Akbar Askai, and Advisor on Services and General Administration Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Doomki.

The prime minister said Balochistan being the country's largest province in terms of its land had ample potential and opportunities of development.

There was a need to set priorities for the development of Balochistan, he said, adding the Kachi Canal provided huge prospects of agricultural development in the province.

The prime minister said the country had witnessed improvement in the coronavirus situation, but there was a need to exercise further caution.

He said the government would utilize all resources for the progress and prosperity of all areas of the province, especially southern Balochistan.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar would soon be visiting the province and hold consultations for finalizing a special package for the development of southern Balochistan, the prime minister added.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar told the participants that the Ministry of Planning had constituted a coordination committee, having representation from all the stakeholders, regarding the development of Balochistan.

The Balochistan chief minister and members of his cabinet thanked the prime minister for taking keen interest in the progress and prosperity of the province.

The provincial cabinet members said the measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction sector would create job opportunities and benefit all the stakeholders.

They thanked the prime minister for starting work on the Western Corridor. They also thanked the prime minister for starting the planning process for converting the all important Karachi-Chaman Road into a Dual Carriage Way.

