UrduPoint.com

Progress, Prosperity Of Country Linked With Quaid's Golden Principles: Asad, Qasim

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 08:07 PM

Progress, prosperity of country linked with Quaid's golden principles: Asad, Qasim

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that every Pakistani should follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable and dignified place for Pakistan in the comity of nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that every Pakistani should follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable and dignified place for Pakistan in the comity of nations. They expressed these views in their separate messages to nation on 145th Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Speaker said that Quaid-e-Azam was a visionary leader of 20th Century and was a symbol of integrity and honesty.

"Quaid also desired that every citizen should have equal opportunities of education, health, progress and justice' he said.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that we should focus on unity, faith and discipline in order to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Century Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Lead Gold Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

KP CM pays tributes to dynamic leadership of Jinna ..

KP CM pays tributes to dynamic leadership of Jinnah

4 minutes ago
 Asad, Suri extend warm felicitations to Christian ..

Asad, Suri extend warm felicitations to Christian community on Christmas

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes notice over fertilizers related ..

Commissioner takes notice over fertilizers related issues

4 minutes ago
 Christian community set to celebrate Christmas on ..

Christian community set to celebrate Christmas on Saturday

10 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Zaidi discuss Pakistan's growing i ..

Prime Minister, Zaidi discuss Pakistan's growing importance in regional prosperi ..

10 minutes ago
 VC SAU emphasizes controlling salinity, groundwate ..

VC SAU emphasizes controlling salinity, groundwater in Sindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.