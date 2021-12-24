Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that every Pakistani should follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable and dignified place for Pakistan in the comity of nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that every Pakistani should follow the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable and dignified place for Pakistan in the comity of nations. They expressed these views in their separate messages to nation on 145th Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Speaker said that Quaid-e-Azam was a visionary leader of 20th Century and was a symbol of integrity and honesty.

"Quaid also desired that every citizen should have equal opportunities of education, health, progress and justice' he said.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that we should focus on unity, faith and discipline in order to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.