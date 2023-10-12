Open Menu

Progress, Prosperity Of Country Possible Only By Getting Quality Education: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that the development and prosperity of the country and the nation was possible only by getting quality education

He expressed these views while visiting Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi and spent a very busy day there.

Former Caretaker Chief Minister Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Barozai, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University Professor Dr. Dost Baloch, Acting Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Sibi Janoosh Baloch, Commissioner Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai were also with him.

He was briefed about the ongoing various projects of the university by the project director of the main campus of the university Mir Jahzaib Satakzai.

Governor said that the educational and administrative goals of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University were brought to completion in a timely manner, and without making use of modern technology and research, the dream of development and prosperity could not be interpreted shamefully.

He said that the development and prosperity of the country and the nation was possible only by getting quality education because good education was the foundation of a strong society saying that a man's education was an individual's education while a woman's education was a family's education.

He said that it is very important to provide quality education and proper training opportunities to students adding that in the present era, there was no way forward except modern education and research.

Governor Balochistan said that the current government has not only increased the education budget this time compared to the past, but has also given special importance to research based on modern knowledge.

Earlier, he inspected various parts of Rind University Sibi and inaugurated the IT lab, also planted a sapling in the premises of the university.

Later, he distributed laptops among male and female students.

Governor Balochistan also visited the Government Boys Degree College.

He met the leaders and officials of various political organizations in Sibi separately and urged them to play their full role in the construction and development of Sibi.

