Progress, Prosperity Of Gilgit-Balistan Top Priority Of PTI: Zahid Hussain Kazmi

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:01 PM

Progress, prosperity of Gilgit-Balistan top priority of PTI: Zahid Hussain Kazmi

Senior Central Vice President and Administrator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Tuesday said progress and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan was the top priority of his party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Central Vice President and Administrator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Tuesday said progress and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan was the top priority of his party.

He stated this while addressing a luncheon party, given in honor of him by business community, political and social activists of Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

He said PTI had developed a comprehensive plan for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan, adding GB was very important area geographically which was blessed with natural beauty and resources.

He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was gaining popularity among the people of Gilgit-Balistan, adding PTI would be the only party to get majority in next election.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game changer for the future of Pakistan, adding it would bring progress and prosperity in the country.

He said tourism potential of G-B was a special blessing for us, adding in the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan, the government was making efforts to promote tourism which would bring economic stability in the country.

