Progress, prosperity of Karachi top most priority of PTI govt: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said progress and prosperity of Karachi, the economic hub of the country, was among the top most priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

He was talking to PTI's members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from Karachi Mir Shakoor Shah, Aftab Jahangir, Akram Cheema, Attaullah Khan, Aslam Khan, Faheem Khan and Capt (retd) Jamil Ahmed Khan, who called on him at the PM Office.

The MNAs informed the prime minister of various problems of the Karachi city and those of health, employment and provision of drinking water in their respective Constituencies. They also talked about progress on the ongoing development projects of the Federal Government in Karachi.

The prime minister said the government was cognizant of the problems of the metropolis city and committed to play every possible role in that regard.

He told the parliamentarians that he would soon visit Karachi.

After attaining economic stability, the government would fully focus on resolution of the problems being faced by the people, he added.

Talking about price-hike and unemployment, the prime minister said the government was especially focusing to control prices of essential commodities, besides providing all possible facilities and ease of doing business to the private sector to provide employment to the youth.

He said boosting the industrial process and various development projects would provide employment opportunities to the youth.

The prime minister asked the elected representatives to remain in regular contacts with their electorates so that their doable proposals for the resolution of their problems could be implemented.